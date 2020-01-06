Rangers' Eros Grezda close to re-joining Osijek on permanent deal

Eros Grezda is close to leaving Rangers

Rangers winger Eros Grezda is close to leaving the club to rejoin Croatian side Osijek on a permanent deal, with the move expected to be confirmed in the next 24 hours.

Steven Gerrard signed the 24-year-old in August 2018 on a four-year contract but he failed to make any sort of impact at Ibrox after struggling with fitness early in his Rangers career and is not in Gerrard's long-term plans.

The Albanian has not featured for the senior Rangers team since April and made just 17 first-team appearances across all competitions during his stay in Glasgow.

Grezda failed to make any sort of impact at Ibrox

Grezda was disciplined by the club after allegedly spitting on Ballymena player Andrew Burns while playing for the Rangers Colts side in a Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Cup tie in September.

The winger has not played for his national team since March.

Steven Gerrard celebrates Rangers winning at Celtic

Rangers begin a week-long training camp in Dubai on Tuesday, with director of football Ross Wilson admitting up to six fringe players could leave the club in the January transfer window.

Rangers have already terminated the loan deal of Leicester winger Andy King, who has returned to his parent club.

