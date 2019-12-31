Celtic's Ryan Christie cited over Alfredo Morelos incident

Ryan Christie clashes with Alfredo Morelos

Celtic forward Ryan Christie has been hit with a notice of complaint by the Scottish Football Association for an alleged incident involving Alfredo Morelos in the 2-1 defeat to Rangers on Sunday.

Christie had already been booked when he was penalised for fouling Morelos on the hour mark in the Old Firm clash at Parkhead, with replays appearing to show an alleged grab at the Colombian's groin area.

Referee Kevin Clancy did not show the Scotland international a yellow card for the incident.

The complaint is raised under rule 200, A2, which states: "Where any one of the sending off offences of (A1) serious foul play, (A2) violent conduct, and (A3) spitting at an opponent or any other person is committed by a player at a match, but that sending off offence was not seen by any of the match officials at the time that it was committed, the mandatory suspension for that sending off offence as provided for in Annex C of the Judicial Panel Protocol shall be applied to the player."

The hearing will take place on January 6 and if found guilty, the sanction would carry a two-match ban.

Ryan Christie missed a penalty during the Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers

Christie saw a first-half penalty saved by Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor at Parkhead, with the visitors claiming a 2-1 win which moved them to within two points of Premiership leaders Celtic with a game in hand going into the winter break.

If he accepts the charge or is found in breach then Christie will miss Celtic's trip to Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup on January 18 and the visit to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock in the Premiership four days later.