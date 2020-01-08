Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says no point getting 'violin out' over decisions in Scottish football

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says there is no point getting "the violin out" over contentious decisions, following Celtic's criticism of Ryan Christie's retrospective two-match ban.

Christie was handed the suspension by the Scottish FA after appearing to grab Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in the groin during the Old Firm match on December 29.

Celtic captain Scott Brown branded the ban as "laughable", while a club statement hit out at a "worrying lack of consistency" in the SFA's disciplinary process.

Gerrard agrees there should be more consistency in Scottish football but says clubs must "get on with it" even if they disagree with a decision.

"I think the Ryan Christie situation is for Neil Lennon to talk about and for Celtic to deal with," Gerrard told Sky Sports News.

"In terms of the consistency across the board with the referees and getting cited, I think all the managers are going to ask for consistency. Especially when they're on the wrong side of it.

"Prior to that, we've had decisions that haven't gone our way. A cup final went against us because of a decision, we never got a penalty up at Aberdeen.

"You can cry wolf and get the violin out if you want but the reality is, you have to get on with it."

Morelos could also be charged by the SFA for making a cut-throat gesture after being sent off in the closing stages of the 2-1 win for Rangers.

The striker is yet to join up with his team-mates on their warm-weather training camp in Dubai but Gerrard says the Colombian is due to arrive in the next 24 hours.

"Alfredo is fine. We've given him an extra couple of days because he flies further, he misses days and he's obviously not available in the short term," said Gerrard.

"It's important to give him a little extra rest. He's due over in the next 24 hours. I'm absolutely delighted with the player and what he's contributed in the first half of the season.

"Hopefully he can do the same in the second half of the season because that will give us a much better chance of being successful."

Gerrard believes VAR could help officials in Scotland but is unsure if the technology is being used correctly south of the border in the Premier League.

When asked if VAR would help Scottish football, Gerrard said: "I think it would in certain situations but we've seen it down in England probably the mixed side of VAR.

"Positive in a certain way but also maybe ruining that natural aspect of the game, of opinion and this type of stuff.

"I think for certain things we have to have it but I'm not a fan of VAR changing the game in terms of being stop-start, slowing the game down and ruining celebrations and the natural side of the game that we all love.

"But the vital decisions, the big decisions that can change the outcome of a game across the board, it certainly has to be discussed."