Rangers kick-off their Scottish Premiership campaign away at rivals Aberdeen on Saturday August 1, live on Sky Sports.
Steven Gerrard's side, who finished second to Celtic in the 2019/20 season after the SPFL opted to curtail the campaign, visit Pittodrie before home games with St Mirren (August 8) and St Johnstone (August 12).
They will also be live on Sky Sports away at Livingston (August 16) and at Hamilton (August 29), while their first Old Firm clash will come on October 17 at Celtic Park.
The 2019/20 season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Celtic declared champions and Hearts relegated on a points-per-game system
Rangers' Europa League round-of-16 second-leg clash with Bayer Leverkusen was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the Scottish Cup semi-finals - Hearts vs Hibernian and Celtic vs Aberdeen - and final are yet to take place.
Rangers trail Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 and are set to play the return leg in Germany on August 5 or 6. A Europa League 'last-eight' tournament will then also take place in Germany from August 10-21.
Rangers fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21
Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.
August
1: Aberdeen (a) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
8: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
12: St Johnstone (h) - 7.45pm
16: Livingston (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
22: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
29: Hamilton (a) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
September
12: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
19: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
26: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
October
2: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm
17: Celtic (a) - 3pm
24: Livingston (h) - 3pm
31: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
November
6: Hamilton (h) - 7.45pm
21: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
December
5: Ross County (a) - 3pm
12: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
19: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
23: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm
26: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
30: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm
January
2: Celtic (h) - 3pm
9: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
16: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
23: Ross County (h) - 3pm
27: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm
February
3: St Johnstone (h) - 7.45pm
6: Hamilton (a) - 3pm
13: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
27: Livingston (a) - 3pm
March
6: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
20: Celtic (a) - 3pm
April
3: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday April 17
Saturday April 24
Saturday May 1
Wednesday May 12
Saturday May 15