Rangers fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are at Pittodrie, live on Sky Sports, on the opening day of the season

Rangers kick-off their Scottish Premiership campaign away at rivals Aberdeen on Saturday August 1, live on Sky Sports.

Steven Gerrard's side, who finished second to Celtic in the 2019/20 season after the SPFL opted to curtail the campaign, visit Pittodrie before home games with St Mirren (August 8) and St Johnstone (August 12).

They will also be live on Sky Sports away at Livingston (August 16) and at Hamilton (August 29), while their first Old Firm clash will come on October 17 at Celtic Park.

The 2019/20 season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Celtic declared champions and Hearts relegated on a points-per-game system

Rangers' Europa League round-of-16 second-leg clash with Bayer Leverkusen was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the Scottish Cup semi-finals - Hearts vs Hibernian and Celtic vs Aberdeen - and final are yet to take place.

Rangers trail Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 and are set to play the return leg in Germany on August 5 or 6. A Europa League 'last-eight' tournament will then also take place in Germany from August 10-21.

Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

August

1: Aberdeen (a) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

8: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

12: St Johnstone (h) - 7.45pm

16: Livingston (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

22: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

29: Hamilton (a) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

September

12: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

19: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

26: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

October

2: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm

17: Celtic (a) - 3pm

24: Livingston (h) - 3pm

31: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

November

6: Hamilton (h) - 7.45pm

21: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

December

5: Ross County (a) - 3pm

12: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

19: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

23: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm

26: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

30: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm

January

2: Celtic (h) - 3pm

9: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

16: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

23: Ross County (h) - 3pm

27: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm

February

3: St Johnstone (h) - 7.45pm

6: Hamilton (a) - 3pm

13: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

27: Livingston (a) - 3pm

March

6: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

20: Celtic (a) - 3pm

April

3: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 17

Saturday April 24

Saturday May 1

Wednesday May 12

Saturday May 15