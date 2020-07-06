Rangers News

More from Football

Rangers fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the new home of Scottish football

Last Updated: 06/07/20 9:15am

Steven Gerrard's Rangers are at Pittodrie, live on Sky Sports, on the opening day of the season
Rangers kick-off their Scottish Premiership campaign away at rivals Aberdeen on Saturday August 1, live on Sky Sports.

Steven Gerrard's side, who finished second to Celtic in the 2019/20 season after the SPFL opted to curtail the campaign, visit Pittodrie before home games with St Mirren (August 8) and St Johnstone (August 12).

They will also be live on Sky Sports away at Livingston (August 16) and at Hamilton (August 29), while their first Old Firm clash will come on October 17 at Celtic Park.

The 2019/20 season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Celtic declared champions and Hearts relegated on a points-per-game system

Rangers' Europa League round-of-16 second-leg clash with Bayer Leverkusen was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the Scottish Cup semi-finals - Hearts vs Hibernian and Celtic vs Aberdeen - and final are yet to take place.

Rangers trail Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 and are set to play the return leg in Germany on August 5 or 6. A Europa League 'last-eight' tournament will then also take place in Germany from August 10-21.

    Rangers fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

    Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

    August

    1: Aberdeen (a) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
    8: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
    12: St Johnstone (h) - 7.45pm
    16: Livingston (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
    22: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
    29: Hamilton (a) - 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

    September

    12: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
    19: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
    26: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

    October

    2: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm
    17: Celtic (a) - 3pm
    24: Livingston (h) - 3pm
    31: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

    November

    6: Hamilton (h) - 7.45pm
    21: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

    December

    5: Ross County (a) - 3pm
    12: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
    19: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
    23: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm
    26: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
    30: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm

    January

    2: Celtic (h) - 3pm
    9: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
    16: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
    23: Ross County (h) - 3pm
    27: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm

    February

    3: St Johnstone (h) - 7.45pm
    6: Hamilton (a) - 3pm
    13: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
    27: Livingston (a) - 3pm

    March

    6: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
    20: Celtic (a) - 3pm

    April

    3: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

    Post-split dates

    Saturday April 17
    Saturday April 24
    Saturday May 1
    Wednesday May 12
    Saturday May 15

