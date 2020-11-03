Steven Gerrard: Jordan Jones, George Edmundson let Rangers team-mates down

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says suspended pair Jordan Jones and George Edmundson have "badly let their team-mates down" after breaching Covid-19 rules.

Jones and Edmundson have been suspended by the club - and will also self-isolate for 14 days - after attending a private gathering with others outside of their household.

Rangers will be holding an internal investigation into the incident, meaning the pair could face further punishment, and Gerrard has now expressed his unhappiness at their actions.

"I'm really disappointed," he told Rangers TV.

Image: Jordan Jones (pictured) and George Edmundson have been suspended by the Scottish Premiership leaders

"Everyone at the football club is disappointed at the actions of the two players.

"I think it was important that the club took decisive action, and it's been very quick to do that, which is pleasing to see.

"The players know they've let themselves down, and their families.

"They've also badly let their team-mates down, and the supporters of the club.

"They'll be punished and dealt with internally."

2:36 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers.

However, Gerrard also stressed that the players regretted what had happened and that he does not plan to hold it against them indefinitely.

"I think the important thing from my point of view is that we draw a line under that," he said.

"I don't want to be sitting here and kicking them even more.

"They're feeling really down at the moment, they're apologetic and they're remorseful. They're full of regret and I think they'll regret it for quite some time.

"They've been suspended in the short term, and we've spoken to the players since the event, and the next time we'll speak to them is when they come off suspension, after an isolation period.

"They've made a bad error of judgement, and it's a building process for both of those players moving forward.

"We need to forget about this, move forward and focus on Benfica [on Thursday in the Europa League].

"The players are going to have to take their medicine, and I'm sure at some time they'll have to give their team-mates an explanation."