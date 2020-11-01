Steven Gerrard: Alfredo Morelos relishing renewed Rangers competition for places

Steven Gerrard believes Alfredo Morelos is relishing the renewed competition for places in Rangers' frontline.

Despite being continually linked with a move away from Ibrox in the summer transfer window, the Colombian has remained at the club.

In the same period, Kemar Roofe has joined in a £4.5m move from Belgium side Anderlecht while Rangers also have Jermain Defoe and Switzerland international Cedric Itten at their disposal.

It has meant Gerrard has been able to alternate his front three as Rangers successfully balance games both domestically and abroad.

They currently sit unbeaten at the top of the Scottish Premiership, six points ahead of second-placed Celtic and joint-top of their Europa League group following Thursday night's 1-0 win over Lech Poznan.

Morelos came off the bench to score the winner against the Polish side with Gerrard delighted at how he has reacted to not necessarily being Rangers' main man as they prepare to face Kilmarnock on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football.

On Morelos, Gerrard said: "He came on, he was hungry, he couldn't wait to get on, and he's come on and delivered.

"I think that's the last three games now - (Kemar) Roofe's obviously scored a fantastic goal, Jermain Defoe's stepped up the plate and scored a fantastic goal, and then it was Alfredo's turn.

"I think in previous seasons and at previous times we've probably overused Alfredo, because of our lack of options in the forward area.

"But now we've got competition for places, we've people ready to come in, people are hungry - there are probably a few in there that want to play more, so we're in a good place in that area."

Rangers, unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions so far this season, can go nine points clear of Celtic at the top of the Premiership with a win over Killie - albeit the Hoops will have two games in hand.

