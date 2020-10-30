Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions as we head into another weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

It's hardly a good news story for Dundee United when just weeks after the close of the transfer window, they are in discussions with all players about possible wage reductions. Will this prove to be a distraction, or bring the squad closer together?

Time will tell, but after successive clean sheets in their last two games against St Johnstone and Aberdeen, they have certainly tightened up at the back. All three strikers - Lawrence Shankland, Marc McNulty and Nicky Clark - started in Perth, and with good service, there's a real goal threat for Micky Mellon's men.

Ross County lost heavily last weekend, despite a very cautious line-up at Fir Park against Motherwell and will be keen to make amends. I expect Stephen Kelly and Billy McKay to feature from the start on Tayside.

PREDICTION: 2-1

It was no disgrace for Livingston to lose 2-0 last weekend at Ibrox against an in-form Rangers side and, at times, they looked as though they could have got into the game given they had decent chances to score. The former Celtic and Hibs defender Efe Ambrose was substituted at half-time in the game and Gary Holt will miss him if he doesn't recover from injury.

Both Jason Holt and Scott Pittman are in good form and will be key men to try and unsettle a Motherwell defence who can call upon the international experience of both Stephen O'Donnell and Declan Gallagher. Striker Tony Watt won all the accolades last weekend for his excellent performance and it's a chance for him to go on a run of consistent goalscoring form.

PREDICTION: 0-2

I was at Rugby Park last weekend to see Kilmarnock lose narrowly to Hibs and the good news is that defender Clevid Dikamona was not as seriously injured as first thought. The former Hearts defender required lengthy treatment before being carried off on a stretcher and although Alex Dyer will be without him for this game against the league leaders, thankfully it's not a long-term injury.

In an attacking sense, I've been so impressed with Chris Burke over the last 12 months or so for Kilmarnock, his attitude and desire to contribute at 36 is as strong as it ever was. He'll want to trouble Steven Gerrard's men, who are consistently giving nothing away defensively. The goal from Alfredo Morelos on Thursday night in the Europa League should see him get another start on Sunday. In this extraordinary season where every league game is so important, it's a chance for Rangers to go nine points clear of Celtic with a win, albeit having played two more games.

PREDICTION: 1-2