Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures, with Kilmarnock vs Rangers live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Team news: Dundee United boss Micky Mellon has a few players carrying bumps and bruises ahead of the Premiership match against Ross County on Saturday.

Mellon will give his doubtful players every chance of proving themselves fit for the visit of the Staggies.

Ross County have a number of defensive injury worries.

Tom Grivosti had a slight hamstring problem following his first start in a year, Keith Watson is struggling with a knock, Carl Tremarco is trying to overcome a calf problem, Coll Donaldson (groin) is a doubt and Callum Morris is out along with midfielder Ross Draper (both calf).

However, right-back Connor Randall returns from suspension for the trip to Tannadice.

Key stat: Dundee United have won each of their last three Scottish Premiership games against Ross County, including a 2-1 victory in August this season.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1

Team news: Robby McCrorie returns to the Livingston squad for their Scottish Premiership clash with Motherwell at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The on-loan Rangers goalkeeper was ineligible for Livingston's 2-0 defeat at Ibrox last weekend. Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain out.

Goalkeeper Trevor Carson became the latest player on Motherwell's injury list when he suffered a meniscus tear in his knee, which will rule him out until the new year.

Aaron Chapman is expected to deputise after coming on against Ross County last weekend while new signing Jordan Archer joins the squad.

Another goalkeeper, Scott Fox, is on an absentee list featuring defensive players Rickie Lamie, Liam Grimshaw, Charles Dunne, Jake Carroll, Liam Donnelly and Bevis Mugabi, while on-loan midfielder Robbie Crawford cannot face his parent club.

Key stat: Against no other side has Motherwell's Allan Campbell been directly involved in more goals than versus Livingston (2 goals, 2 assists), netting in two of his last three such appearances.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-2

Team news: Kilmarnock defender Clevid Dikamona will miss the visit of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers but his injury is not as bad as first feared.

The centre-back faces two or three weeks on the sidelines with ligament damage after landing awkwardly against Hibernian last week as his ankle and knee twisted underneath him.

Killie have a healthy squad but goalkeeper Jake Eastwood is still missing with a thigh problem.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will assess Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Jack ahead of the trip.

Gers striker Morelos, who scored the only goal of the game in the Europa League win over Lech Poznan at Ibrox on Thursday, took a knock to the calf against the Polish side, as did midfielder Jack. Defender Nikola Katic remains out with a knee injury.

Key stat: Kilmarnock have won four of their last five home league meetings with Rangers, losing the other on the opening day of the 2019-20 season. Each of those five matches have finished in the same 2-1 scoreline (four Kilmarnock wins, one Rangers).

Watch Kilmarnock vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am; Kick-off 12pm.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2