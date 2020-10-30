Rangers duo Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Jack to be assessed ahead of Kilmarnock trip

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will assess Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Jack ahead of their Scottish Premiership trip to Kilmarnock on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Gers striker Morelos, who scored the winner in their 1-0 Europa League home victory over Lech Poznan on Thursday, took a knock to the calf against the Polish side, as did midfielder Jack.

Gerrard said on Friday: "We have a couple we are going to assess this morning.

"Alfredo took a kick in the calf area that we will look at this morning and Ryan Jack in a similar area as well.

"I don't think they are too serious but definitely something that needs looking at today."

Rangers, unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions so far this season, can go nine points clear of Celtic at the top of the Premiership with a win over Killie - albeit the Hoops will have two games in hand.

Asked whether it would be a psychological advantage to go nine points clear of the champions, Gerrard responded: "I don't think we're really concerning ourselves with psychological advantages and where the table's at and what we can do.

"We're just taking each game as it comes; we're hungry for the three points.

"I think it'd be different if you had the opportunity to go there and be nine points clear with no games in hand. We're talking about Celtic here, who are a good team and capable of going on big runs.

"We're still in October, it's very early days for us to be getting carried away or getting ahead of ourselves.

"We've started the season very well, we're happy with where we are. The focus is very much on us and what we can do, and we take each game as it comes."

Rangers received a major boost this week after UEFA confirmed Scotland will have two spots in the Champions League qualifying round next season.

0:32 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard says it is 'fantastic' the Scottish Premiership will have two spots in the Champions League qualifying round next season

It comes after performances by Gerrard's side and Celtic in European competitions over the last couple of campaigns have pushed Scotland up the co-efficient list to earn them the additional spot.

The 40-year-old said: "We're all very proud here at Rangers of the job we've done from a European point of view since we've came in, but we need to try to continue to push and keep improving that ourselves.

"It's fantastic for the country that there's extra places but at the same time all the teams have to continue to try to keep doing as well as they can to maintain those positions, because as quick as they've come and as hard as we've had to work for them to come, they can be taken away as well."