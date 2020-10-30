Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures, with Kilmarnock vs Rangers, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Team news: Kilmarnock defender Clevid Dikamona will miss the visit of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers but his injury is not as bad as first feared.

The centre-back faces two or three weeks on the sidelines with ligament damage after landing awkwardly against Hibernian last week as his ankle and knee twisted underneath him.

Killie have a healthy squad but goalkeeper Jake Eastwood is still missing with a thigh problem.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will assess Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Jack ahead of the trip.

Gers striker Morelos, who scored the only goal of the game in the Europa League win over Lech Poznan at Ibrox on Thursday, took a knock to the calf against the Polish side, as did midfielder Jack. Defender Nikola Katic remains out with a knee injury.

Key stat: Kilmarnock have won four of their last five home league meetings with Rangers, losing the other on the opening day of the 2019-20 season. Each of those five matches have finished in the same 2-1 scoreline (four Kilmarnock wins, one Rangers).

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2