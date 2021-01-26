Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss 'gutted' for Frank Lampard but says Chelsea exit 'no surprise'

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is "gutted" for Frank Lampard after he was sacked by Chelsea but says his exit is "no surprise" given the Premier League club's history.

Lampard was sacked on Monday morning and is expected to be replaced by former Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel.

​​​​The former Derby County manager leaves Chelsea with the club ninth in the Premier League table, five points off the Champions League places despite spending over £200m in the summer transfer window.

"Obviously I'm gutted for Frank, he's an ex-team-mate of mine, someone I respect greatly," said Gerrard on Lampard, who have 220 England caps between them.

"But knowing the guy, he will be back in no time. He will dust himself down and get back involved. He will use this time to spend with his family. He's obviously got a young family and one on the way.

"I'm disappointed for him. I thought it was a very swift exit on the back of a positive result at the weekend (3-1 win in FA Cup on Sunday).

"But I don't know the details. I don't know how it's been for him, I don't know the relationships that he's had inside the club.

"I did think it was an opportunity for Chelsea to really reach out and support him during this tough period rather than do what they have done.

"But Chelsea have got history for that so it was no surprise."

Arfield to be fit for Royal Antwerp clash?

Image: Scott Arfield has not played for Rangers since injuring ankle ligaments against Hibernian on Boxing Day

Meanwhile, Gerrard is hoping Scott Arfield can give Rangers a Europa League boost and declare himself fit for next month's last-32 showdown with Royal Antwerp.

The midfielder has not played since injuring ankle ligaments against Hibernian on Boxing Day but is on track for a comeback ahead of the Light Blues' trip to Belgium on February 18.

Asked if Arfield could play a part, Gerrard said: "Possibly. I don't want to put too much pressure on the medical department or the staff down there, they're doing a fantastic job.

"Scott is moving along really well. I think we said at the time it would be a five or six-week job and we're now four weeks into that.

"It will depend on what his fitness levels are in a couple of weeks' time but I'm hoping to have him available around that time, yeah."