Rangers Covid rule-breakers return to squad after Steven Gerrard dressing down

Bongani Zungu, Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey, Brian Kinnear and Dapo Mebude were subject of internal investigation; they have returned to Rangers' training base but only after a strong telling off from Steven Gerrard

Wednesday 24 February 2021 17:37, UK

Steven Gerrard
Image: Steven Gerrard accepted the players' apologies

Steven Gerrard says Rangers' Covid rule-breakers have been left in "no uncertain terms" about what is expected of them after they were allowed to rejoin his squad.

First-team trio Bongani Zungu, Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey, plus academy youngsters Brian Kinnear and Dapo Mebude, were subject of an internal investigation after attending an illegal house party in Glasgow earlier this month.

They have now returned to Rangers' Auchenhowie training base but only after a strong telling off from their boss.

File photo dated 30-01-2021 of Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Issue date: Wednesday February 24, 2021. 0:24
Steven Gerrard was not surprised to hear Neil Lennon had resigned as Celtic manager and took 'no personal satisfaction' from hearing the news

A statement issued by Gerrard and sporting director Ross Wilson said: "Over the course of the last week, we have both ensured that all our players understand our expectations when you are part of this great club.

"The players involved have been left in no uncertain terms as to the standards that everyone here is expected to adhere to.

"It has been an extremely difficult week for those players following their admission of an error of judgement while dealing with the consequences of their actions.

Rangers&#39; Nathan Patterson
Image: Nathan Patterson apologised to his family, team-mates and Rangers fans

"Our internal discussions were supported by the immediate honesty shown by the players and an appreciation they fell well below the standards we expect at Rangers Football Club, day in and day out. Those standards form the foundation that we have set as a club in order to achieve our targets as a team.

"The first-team squad players have now returned to Auchenhowie. We are both now satisfied that the players completely understand their obligations to our club and accept with sincerity the strong disciplinary sanctions that we have imposed upon them for letting us all down.

"We accept their apologies to the club, their team-mates and the fans, for whom we are forever grateful for their resolute support and loyalty."

Livingston
Rangers

Wednesday 3rd March 5:30pm Kick off 6:00pm

The three senior squad members also issued apologies through the club's TV channel.

Academy graduate Paterson, 19, has missed out on the chance to deputise for injured skipper James Tavernier at right-back.

Gerrard: No let-up until title is won

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard during a Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Dundee United at Ibrox on February 21, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) 1:07
Gerrard says his side are close to fulfilling their ambitions in the league and Europe, but there are still hurdles to overcome

Gerrard says there will be no let-up in Rangers' performances until they have the Premiership title firmly in their grasp.

Gerrard, who on Wednesday clocks up his 1,000th day in the job, and his "unstoppable" team need just seven more points to clinch their first league crown in a decade.

They also stand on the precipice of matching last year's run to the last 16 of the Europa League.

But Gerrard is fully aware now is not the time to stand still and admire what has been achieved so far.

Rangers 4-1 Dundee Utd FT badge 2:47
Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Dundee United

Speaking ahead of Thursday night's second leg with Royal Antwerp, who Gers lead 4-3 after last week's thriller, he said: "We're on the verge of turning Europe into a successful season again by matching last season's efforts of reaching the last 16.

"But we've still got a big job to do tomorrow night and if we can do that it will be a real positive in terms of our journey.

"That will give us the determination to go one step further than last year from a European point of view.

"We're obviously on the verge in terms of the league campaign, which I'm extremely proud of.

"But my attitude and focus won't change until we go get it done. There's still work to do. There's still hurdles to get over and tough games on the horizon."

Gerrard: Consistency key to success

In Gerrard's first two campaigns in charge, Rangers had already seen their league challenge implode.

But this term they are the side going from strength to strength as Celtic begin the search for a new boss after Neil Lennon's departure amid the ominous realisation that their bitter rivals could celebrate their title win at Parkhead on March 21.

Gerrard puts his side's transformation down to improved recruitment and the work of his back-room team.

He added: "I think it's been a real combination of things but I think the key thing has been a real determination to become more consistent.

"Our results have proved that. We've been unstoppable up until this point.

"Obviously St Mirren have been the only team that have been able to do that but we weren't ourselves on that night.

"Credit to St Mirren but we came off what we've been for the majority of this season, which is a real hungry team that has managed to find that consistency to get results."

