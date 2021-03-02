Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss says it is 'a fantastic time' to be at club

Steven Gerrard says it is "a fantastic time to be at Rangers" and he cannot praise his players' mentality enough as they close in on the league title.

The Gers would become champions this weekend if they beat Livingston on Wednesday and St Mirren on Saturday and Celtic drop points against Dundee United the following day, live on Sky Sports.



However, if Celtic beat Dundee United on Sunday the potential would remain for Rangers to seal the title in the Old Firm match on March 21 at Parkhead, in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Gerrard's side are 15 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership going into the game at Livingston, live on Sky Sports, having dropped only eight points across 30 games.

Speaking ahead of the match, Gerrard said: "I've been really impressed with the mentality. We've spoken about it numerous times on where we've been trying to get to, what we've been striving for, and it is that level of consistency and that hunger.

"I can't pay the players any more credit because from day one, pre-season, they've all been focused, they've all sacrificed a lot. Their application has been spot-on on the training pitch. The level of training, the intensity in the training, has come out in games and that has certainly helped us to get to this point.

2:49 John Hartson believes Gerrard has shown he will have a successful managerial career after guiding Rangers to the last-16 of the Europa League and to the verge of winning the Premiership title

"I don't see any nerves, I don't see anyone feeling tense. I think if you look at our last performances, they've been a really high level and I want to see that until the end of the season.

🏆"We want to go grab that. We want to go win this league!"



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard looks back on the season so far and says his team are focused on winning the Premiership title this month. pic.twitter.com/g7kLjtVL0K — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 2, 2021

Gerrard was asked if he had noticed any difference in his players from last season.

"Possibly, I've definitely seen improvement, I've seen a squad that's evolved really well. Individuals getting better, maturing, and I think we're more experienced as a group for sure, one hundred per cent," he added.

"This is a fantastic time to be at Rangers, the excitement levels are high, we've got so much on the horizon to be excited about but I've said it before and I'll say it again, nothing is achieved as of yet so we've got to go and grab it and achieve it."