Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss says it is 'a fantastic time' to be at club

Steven Gerrard says he has nothing but praise for his players' mentality as Rangers look to win the league possibly as early as this weekend; Rangers will win the title if they win their two games this week and Celtic drop points on Sunday

Tuesday 2 March 2021 11:42, UK

Steven Gerrard 1:21
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says it is a fantastic time to be at the club as they close in on the Scottish Premiership title

Steven Gerrard says it is "a fantastic time to be at Rangers" and he cannot praise his players' mentality enough as they close in on the league title.

The Gers would become champions this weekend if they beat Livingston on Wednesday and St Mirren on Saturday and Celtic drop points against Dundee United the following day, live on Sky Sports.

However, if Celtic beat Dundee United on Sunday the potential would remain for Rangers to seal the title in the Old Firm match on March 21 at Parkhead, in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Livingston
Rangers

Wednesday 3rd March 5:30pm Kick off 6:00pm

Gerrard's side are 15 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership going into the game at Livingston, live on Sky Sports, having dropped only eight points across 30 games.

Speaking ahead of the match, Gerrard said: "I've been really impressed with the mentality. We've spoken about it numerous times on where we've been trying to get to, what we've been striving for, and it is that level of consistency and that hunger.

"I can't pay the players any more credit because from day one, pre-season, they've all been focused, they've all sacrificed a lot. Their application has been spot-on on the training pitch. The level of training, the intensity in the training, has come out in games and that has certainly helped us to get to this point.

Gerrard says he&#39;s learning to manage his emotions as a manager as his Rangers side look to win the Premiership title 2:49
John Hartson believes Gerrard has shown he will have a successful managerial career after guiding Rangers to the last-16 of the Europa League and to the verge of winning the Premiership title

"I don't see any nerves, I don't see anyone feeling tense. I think if you look at our last performances, they've been a really high level and I want to see that until the end of the season.

Gerrard was asked if he had noticed any difference in his players from last season.

"Possibly, I've definitely seen improvement, I've seen a squad that's evolved really well. Individuals getting better, maturing, and I think we're more experienced as a group for sure, one hundred per cent," he added.

"This is a fantastic time to be at Rangers, the excitement levels are high, we've got so much on the horizon to be excited about but I've said it before and I'll say it again, nothing is achieved as of yet so we've got to go and grab it and achieve it."

