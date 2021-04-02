James Tavernier: Rangers captain close to return from knee injury, says assistant manager Gary McAllister

James Tavernier is closing in on his return to action with Rangers but Ryan Jack has been sent to see a London specialist as his injury woes rumble on.

Rangers captain Tavernier injured his knee in a Europa League clash with Royal Antwerp back in February while Jack has not featured since suffering a recurrence of his lingering calf issue against Dundee United on February 21.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Scottish Cup third-round showdown with Cove Rangers, assistant boss Gary McAllister said: "The positive on Tavernier is that he is back on the grass and that was nice to see yesterday.

"He's out there training on his own with the physios but that's a big positive. He's getting closer and closer.

"Ryan (Jack) has been down in London seeing some specialists. We're awaiting some of the results coming back up from that visit.

"We're obviously just trying to get some further investigations to get to the bottom of Ryan's problem, so we'll wait for the results of that."

Image: Ryan Jack will visit a specialist in London

McAllister also paid tribute to goalkeeper Allan McGregor after the Rangers goalkeeper signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.

Next season will the 13th in which the 39-year-old has represented the club, with his appearance total now standing on 416.

"I think he thoroughly deserves it as well," McAllister said of McGregor's extension. "He is a massive workhorse, the way he comes in here every day and his preparation for games is pretty stunning.

0:49 Gary McAllister paid tribute to goalkeeper Allan McGregor after he signed a one-year contract extension at Ibrox

"All goalkeepers work extremely hard. During my time as a player and through working at clubs, goalkeepers they are different. They are a different make-up to outfield players.

"Allan really is something different. He is meticulous in his preparation and it is no surprise.

"The saves that he makes, whether it be first minute, last minute, against the team at the bottom of the league or at the top of the league, or in a European tie, his concentration and focus is there to be seen."