Rangers fan disorder: Police Scotland make two more arrests after title celebration unrest in Glasgow

Police Scotland have made two more arrests in relation to "the large scale disorder" caused by Rangers fans on May 15 at George Square in Glasgow as they celebrated their club's title win.

Police chiefs have warned "many more arrests will follow" after Rangers fans attacked each other and threw missiles at officers, injuring three.

Thousands defied Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and massed in George Square to celebrate Rangers winning their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011, setting off fireworks and flares and drinking in the street.

A Police Scotland statement read: "Officers investigating the large scale disorder at George Square on Saturday, 15 May, 2021 have made another two arrests.

"Two men, aged 34 and 44, have been arrested and charged in relation to the disorder and have been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date."

Detective Inspector Craig Warren, who is leading the investigation, said: "These arrests are just the beginning and the public can be confident we are doing everything possible to identify those responsible for the violence and disorder that took place.

2:13 Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf has condemned Rangers fans' celebrations in Glasgow and wants those supporters who broke the law handed lifetime bans from Rangers.

"This will take time due to the numbers involved but rest assured, if you were involved in causing this disorder, violence or anti-social behaviour you will be arrested.

"We are continuing to review CCTV, video and still images and I would appeal to anyone who may have captured incidents on their mobiles to please get in touch with us. You may have footage that could help us in our investigation and it's vital we speak with you."