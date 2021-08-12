Steven Gerrard says Rangers players must react after Champions League exit

Steven Gerrard has defended his relationship with his players and insists Rangers must react against Dunfermline in the Scottish League Cup after suffering three defeats in a row at the start of the season.

After a 3-0 win over Livingston in their Scottish Premiership opener, Rangers recorded two 2-1 defeats to Swedish side Malmo in Champions League qualification, which came either side of a 1-0 away loss to Dundee United in the league.

Rangers only lost three in 56 games in all of last season and their recent Champions League qualification setback against Malmo at Ibrox, which saw them drop down into the Europa League for this season, made it the first time Gerrard has overseen three consecutive defeats since he arrived at the club in 2018.

A Scottish League Cup second-round tie against Dunfermline offers Rangers the chance to bounce back, and Gerrard said: "It's about trying to get back in a good place as quick as you can.

"This match is really important to us and I am going to pick a strong squad and aim to win the football match.

"It is my job to lead in these situations and flip the mood as quick as we can. You have to use this feeling to react and put in a performance.

"The players, coaches and supporters all don't like this feeling and it is about unity and sticking together.

"I have great relationships with all of our players win, lose or draw. We communicate openly after every match."

