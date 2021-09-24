Ianis Hagi: Rangers midfielder dismisses Roma transfer speculation

Ianis Hagi says he is "fully concentrated" on Rangers amid transfer talk linking the midfielder with a January move to Serie A club Roma.

Reports in Romania claim Roma and Rangers have agreed a £17m fee for a mid-season transfer.

Hagi has had a stop-start season through injury and a Covid-19 lay-off and returned from quarantine off the bench to set up the opener in the midweek Premier Sports Cup victory over Livingston.

When asked about the Roma reports ahead of Saturday's Premiership encounter at Dundee, Hagi said: "Right now I am in a position where tomorrow there is a game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steven Gerrard praised the influence Glen Kamara has had during his time at Rangers after the midfielder signed a new four-year contract at Ibrox

"After five days there is another game. I am fully concentrated on Rangers.

"I don't think right now is the moment to talk about transfers. The transfer window just ended so there is no point talking about transfers.

"I am just focusing on my game, on Rangers. There is an international break soon so that's where my head is."

Image: Steven Gerrard believes Glen Kamara is happy at Rangers after the midfielder reportedly attracted interest from a number of clubs in the summer

Rangers had good news on the squad front in midweek when Finland midfielder Glen Kamara extended his deal until 2025.

Manager Steven Gerrard said: "I have said on many occasions, it's important at a club like Rangers that you try to keep your best players as long as possible.

"Now, we all understand how the club works, but Glen is someone who fits into our style really, really well.

"He has evolved, grown and improved a lot since we took him from Dundee. He had obviously had really good schooling down at Arsenal and at Dundee under Neil McCann.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers assistant manager Gary McAlister says that although the 2-0 Scottish League Cup quarter-final victory at home to Livingston was comfortable he would have liked to have seen his players be a little more clinical in front of goal

"So we knew we were plucking a player to suit our style but Glen has come in and worked ever so hard to improve his game and I think it's got to a level now where people are really appreciating what type of player he is, and what level he can perform at. Glen makes our 11 stronger and he makes our squad stronger."

Kamara's move makes Connor Goldson the main outstanding contract business that Rangers are aiming to complete, with the defender being out of contract next summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Motherwell

"As the manager of this club you have to respect where people are at," Gerrard added.

"I'm not going to be a manager who forces people to do something they are not ready to do.

"All we can do, if we want to keep players, is make respectable offers and hope that they are on the same page.

"I tend to leave [sporting director] Ross Wilson to do his job, and the players' representatives. Once we agree we want to keep a player or extend a deal, I say to Ross 'over to you' and Ross does his magic.

"Even though it was a patient one, Glen has always made it clear that he is happy here. Rangers has been good for Glen, Glen has been good for Rangers. Sometimes as a manager, you have to be patient."