Old Firm: Kris Boyd believes Celtic have sealed Scottish Premeirship title but Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst still has hope

Kris Boyd and James McFadden say the Scottish Premiership title race is over after Celtic stretched their lead at the top of the table to six points with a 2-1 win at Rangers.

Celtic fought back from a goal down with Tom Rogic and Cameron Carter-Vickers cancelling out Aaron Ramsey's opener three minutes into his Old Firm debut at Ibrox.

Boyd and McFadden were impressed by Celtic's defensive display in the second-half, with man-of-the match Carter-Vickers and Carl Starfelt keeping Rangers at bay as they pushed for a leveller.

Image: Rangers' Aaron Ramsey celebrates after making it 1-0

And they are convinced the title is heading to the green side of Glasgow.

"It's over, it's finished," Boyd told Sky Sports, when asked about the title race.

"For me it was going to be very difficult for Rangers to get back into the title, but it's done today.

"Celtic, with that form, we've seen how good they are good going forward but we have seen another side of them today in terms of defending properly.

"I thought Starfelt and Carter-Vickers were outstanding - it was proper defending from both of them today. Excellent.

"The front two, Giakoumakis and Maeda, their work rate unsettled Rangers and didn't let them build up that passage of play you want to see from Rangers.

Image: Cameron Carter-Vickers celebrates his goal making it 2-1

McFadden added: "Yeah I do think it is over. Rangers had to win the game today.

"Celtic, the form that they've been in, the way they've been performing, I don't see them losing three games before the end of the season, considering they've only lost three until this point.

"Today they showed a different side where they can defend and tough it out. Fantastic performance."

Gio: Title race not over

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is refusing to give up on retaining the title, but admits their task has become that much harder after going six points behind Celtic.

Van Bronckhorst said it is a "big disappointment" to lose the Old Firm after a bright start at Ibrox.

But he is holding out hope that Rangers can still claw back the six-point deficit in the final period of the season, with one more encounter against their title rivals remaining in the league.

"We are two teams fighting for the championship, and then when you lose against your direct rival you make it more difficult," the Rangers boss told Sky Sports.

"It is not over, but this result makes it more difficult for us."

Postecoglou plays down title talk

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou refused to get carried away by Sunday's win at Ibrox, and says it is just another win for his side.

"It's three points, mate," he told Sky Sports.

"It's three points and there are another points we need to get next week. We will keep accumulating them until it means something."

Postecoglou was proud of the reaction from his players after going a goal down following a poor start by Celtic.

"You know when everything is in their favour, that it's going to take a massive effort for us to turn it around, and I thought the boys were brilliant," he said.