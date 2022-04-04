Rangers: Club paying price of over reliance on Alfredo Morelos and lack of investment, says Mark Hateley

Former Rangers forward Mark Hateley believes the club are paying the price for a failure to invest in the squad, instead over-relying on players like Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombia striker was missing as the Ibrox side lost the Old Firm clash to Celtic 2-1 to fall six points behind in the Scottish Premiership title race with six games remaining.

Morelos is also expected to miss Rangers' Europa League quarter-final first leg away to Braga and their Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic with a thigh injury.

Hateley, who was part of the Rangers' nine-in-a-row team, believes the club were complacent after last season's title victory.

"At this stage of the season you need everybody fit that's going to have an impact on winning stuff, goalscorers more than any. Alfredo is that, he scores goals at every level and a figure like him missing is a big loss," he told Sky Sports News.

"Have we relied on him too much? Possibly so. Why have we relied on him too much? Probably because of a lack of investment from carrying on from the end of last season.

Image: Rangers are six points behind leaders Celtic after Sunday's Old Firm defeat

"When Steven [Gerrard] was here he would probably be listening to Walter Smith. His advice was always to build from a place of strength. Winning the league you always add to that. I think the squad is a good squad but we haven't brought any fresh blood in."

Giovanni van Bronckhorst held onto his top players in his first transfer window since taking charge, but failed to add many new additions to his squad in January.

Aaron Ramsey joined on loan from Juventus, but failed to make an immediate impact due to a lack of match fitness and injury.

The Wales international is now starting to make an impact, scoring the opener against Celtic on his first Old Firm appearance,

James Sands moved from MLS side New York City in a deal that is expected to become permanent with Amad Diallo joining from Manchester United until the end of the season.

Neither player have managed to become first-team regulars, with winger Diallo failing to live up to the hype that came with his loan signing.

Image: Amad Diallo has failed to live up to the hype of his loan signing

Hateley, who won six top flight titles with Rangers and two Scottish Cups, wants the board to back the new manager in the summer.

"When I played during nine in a row it was demand after demand after demand, you set the bar very high and in my era your weren't allowed to drop below that," he said.

"If we did drop below those levels you were out the club, it was as simple as that.

"I think it's good to bring in fresh blood of a quality that's always going to be challenging for a first team spot. It keeps everyone focused and on their toes, and it keeps the fans happy as well.

"A new manager coming in at this level, under these demands, will probably need three or four to put his mark onto the football club.

"It's a time right now to focus on the next game and I think that's what Gio will be doing.

"A massive game coming on Thursday [in the Europa League], then a massive game against St Mirren on the Sunday, then a semi-final against your biggest rivals.

"This is what this club demands and the fans demand it and the players should be demanding it of themselves."