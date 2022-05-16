Europa League: Pick your Rangers XI to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the final

Eintracht Frankfurt stand between Rangers and Europa League glory as the two clubs to head-to-head in Seville.

The Ibrox side go into the final having already dispatched two Bundesliga sides in Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig - so can Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side make it a hat-trick of wins over German opposition?

Support won't be an issue with over 100,000 Rangers fans expected to descend on the city, and after a series of giant killings and comebacks, Rangers are confident of going one better this time around compared to their 2008 heartache.

Who starts for Rangers?

Image: John Lundstram scored to send Rangers into the Europa League final

The Ibrox side could, once again, be forced to play without a recognised striker with Alfredo Morelos out for the season and Kemar Roofe in a race to be fit for the final.

Aaron Ramsey insists he's ready for the clash, so will he come in or does Scott Wright hold onto his place after starting in the second-leg win over RB Leipzig?

There are decisions to be made in midfield too with Scott Arfield, Steven Davis Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara all in contention to start while John Lundstram is expected to start after scoring the winner to reach the final.

