Spectator was ejected from Ibrox during Rangers' 3-1 friendly win over West Ham on Tuesday night; Footage of the incident emerged on social media following the match; Police Scotland are aware of the incident

Rangers ban spectator from Ibrox after Nazi salute in pre-season friendly against West Ham

Rangers have banned a spectator from attending games at Ibrox after they were ejected from the stadium for making Nazi salutes during their pre-season match against West Ham.

Footage of the incident emerged on social media following the match, in which Rangers won 3-1.

An Ibrox spokesperson said: "We are aware of a video circulating online regarding an individual within the home section who was wearing a football top representing another club.

"We condemn the appalling actions of this individual who will no longer be welcome at our stadium.

"This individual was removed from the stadium by our stewards. Any further enquiries should be directed to Police Scotland."

Police Scotland say they are aware of the incident.

