Rangers: Contract talks have 'different angle' since my appointment, insists Michael Beale

Rangers manager Michael Beale believes contract talks have a 'different angle' since his appointment as he insists he cannot fault Alfredo Morelos' commitment.

The striker is one of 11 Ibrox players out of contract in the summer, with winger Ryan Kent also among those who can begin negotiations with other clubs next month.

Speculation surrounds both players but Beale is telling fans not to 'panic' as he implied talks could be heading in a different direction as he insisted he's happy to have players who are motivated by their contractual situation.

"I'll always say that if you have a player with six months or six years, then I'll take the one with six months because they tend to be fit, focused and trying to do the best on the pitch for the team and themselves," he told Sky Sports News.

"Alfredo's situation, like one or two others, gives us the opportunity to look as well. There's been a change of manager and a change of eyes, that mixes things up and it's fair to say the conversations that might have been happening have a different angle now with me coming in.

"Every person is unique and the most important thing that the fans need to hear and people need to know is that we will play these games to pick up three points."

"I think you've seen a jump in Ryan Kent's form, Ryan Jack is in the team and playing well.

"Scott Arfield did himself no harm with two goals (against Aberdeen) and he will come into the team.

"I think it's too soon to panic on anything, let's just see."

'I wouldn't fault Aldredo's commitment'

Image: Alfredo Morelos has started Rangers' last two games

With top scorer Antonio Colak injured, Morelos scored the winner against Hibs last week as Beale made a winning start at Rangers and started in Tuesday's dramatic 3-2 victory at Aberdeen.

"He had his first awkward injury at the back end of last season and to came into this season with him. Antonio was hiding that fact because he was doing so well," the former QPR boss added.

Image: Antonio Colak should return for Rangers' game against Motherwell

"Alfredo's back in, he scores the winner against Hibs and he contributed the other night when lesser players wouldn't be able to perform.

"In terms of his commitment around the place, I wouldn't fault that.

"The boy I see every day is training well, he's trying so that's all I can ask.

"In the next seven days Antonio and Kemar Roofe will return to the squad for the Motherwell game then all of a sudden we'll be particularly strong in that position."

Changes for Ross County

Image: Rangers captain James Tavernier travelled to Aberdeen alone due to illness

Beale confirmed he will make "five changes" for the trip to Ross County on Friday night, live on Sky Sports, after revealing several key members of his Rangers squad are playing through the pain barrier.

"Tavernier did travel (to Aberdeen) on his own. He was a big doubt for the game and probably in his performance you saw parts of that. But he is fine now," he said.

"Connor Goldson played his first game (against Aberdeen after injury), Ben (Davies) is coming back but he has had some issues.

"Glen Kamara should probably have had an operation in the last couple of months but he has played through it (leg problem). It is manageable. When he plays it swells up so we have to be careful with the type of training.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers.

"We are managing Ryan Jack's minutes and John Lundstram took an injection to be on the bench on Tuesday night.

"What you won't know is that Alfredo Morelos had to come in from training the day before the Aberdeen game as well and played when he shouldn't have done. I have to manage it.

"He is one of the players playing through the pain barrier for the team so I am never going to question him in terms of his mentality. You can't question his commitment.

"If we let everyone that had a niggle, a runny nose or a bit of a sore throat not play, we would struggle to put out an 11, so that is the situation we are in.

"That's why I would never question the mentality of the group, especially in getting the two results as some people have played where maybe if everyone was available they wouldn't have.

"When you come in, it was like a Pandora's box that you weren't expecting but so far so good.

"At the moment the results are important for the football club. It is a busy schedule so we all have to bite down on the gumshield and go."

