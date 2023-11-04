Police Scotland investigating sexual assault of 13-year-old girl at Dundee's Dens Park

Police Scotland are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at Dundee's Dens Park; incident alleged to have happened on Wednesday - the night that Rangers beat Dundee 5-0 at Dens Park in the Scottish Premiership

The incident is alleged to have happened on Wednesday. Rangers beat Dundee 5-0 at Dens Park that night in the Scottish Premiership.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are carrying out enquiries following an allegation of sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl which happened at Dens Park in Dundee on Wednesday November 1, 2023."

The match between Dundee and Rangers was delayed twice, firstly due to the visitors being delayed by traffic and then by supporters' use of pyrotechnics.

Police are conducting enquiries, with superintendent Iain Wales saying: "The safety of the public and officers is our priority.

"Due to a number of pyrotechnics, including smoke bombs and flares being set off in the stands, the game was stopped. Players were removed from the pitch and returned a short time later.

​"Taking pyrotechnics into a football stadium is not only an offence, it is extremely dangerous. It is tremendously disappointing and worrying that despite repeated warning about the risk, these are still brought to matches.

​"Luckily there were no reports of any injuries, however the consequences could have been much worse. It's only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured.

"Although no arrests were made at the game, retrospective enquiries are being carried out. The investigation is ongoing and we are working closely with both clubs to identify those responsible.

"Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries should contact 101 quoting reference number 2815 of 2 November."

Dundee also released a statement after the game saying they are working with the authorities over the displaying of offensive banners as well as sectarian singing during the game.

"Dundee Football Club are investigating and working with the relevant authorities after a series of unacceptable actions in the stands against Rangers," read a club statement.

"Despite robust practice by all clubs in the SPFL and the SFA at Hampden, flares, offensive banners and singing of sectarian songs continue to be a problem all across our game in Scottish football.

"As we are working with the authorities we are unable to comment on the situation at this time. The club will comment further once the ongoing investigation has taken place and concluded."