Abdallah Sima: Rangers boss Philippe Clement says striker out 'long term' after AFCON injury

Rangers manager Philippe Clement said striker Abdallah Sima will be out "long term" after injuring his thigh while at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

The on-loan Brighton forward, who has scored 15 goals in 33 games for the Ibrox club this season, has picked up the injury despite not featuring for his nation in the tournament.

The Senegal FA confirmed Sima would return to Rangers after he picked up the injury in training and a statement warned he could face a "long period of unavailability" after failing to get any minutes in the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Sima will now return from the Ivory Coast and Clement expects to have a full update after Rangers' game against Hibernian on Wednesday night.

"I expect to have more news today, tomorrow at the latest, from my medical staff and I always listen to them and not other people," said the Belgian.

"So ask me this question after the game and then I will have the information."

Asked if there was any indication if it would be a short-term or long-term absence, Clement replied: "It will be long term. That is also why I want to have the right information.

"Like I always say, I want to look at the glass half-full, I don't want pity or disappointment.

"The team and squad has proven they always stand up when something happens and other players do the job and there have been really positive surprises that way so we are going to look for solutions and other surprises."

Image: Fabio Silva is Rangers' only January signing so far

Clement, meanwhile, refused to confirm reports that midfielder Mohamed Diomande will be arriving from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

So far in the winter transfer window only Fabio Silva has joined the Ibrox club, the Portuguese attacker coming on loan from Wolves.

While Clement expects to add further to his squad, he was tight-lipped about 22-year-old Diomande.

He said: "I don't speak about many rumours because there has been how many, 50 names in the last couple of weeks?

"If you start to talk about one rumour you need to talk about the other rumours and then I am only busy about that and not making training any more or looking at players or talking to my own players, so I never do that."

Image: Alex Lowry will go back out on loan after Rangers recalled him from Hearts

Clement also revealed that 20-year midfielder Alex Lowry will go back out on loan after returning from a temporary spell at Hearts which was cut short.

He said: "The plan is we want him to go on loan again to get minutes and come back in a good way. We will see what teams are interested and what is best for him."

