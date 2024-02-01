Oscar Cortes: Rangers sign Lens winger on loan

Rangers have completed their third January signing with Oscar Cortes joining on loan from RC Lens, with the option to buy in the summer.

The 20-year-old progressed through the youth ranks of Colombian top-flight side Millonarios, making his first-team debut for the club only days after his 18th birthday.

Cortes joined Lens last summer and made four substitute appearances in Ligue 1 this season, scoring his only goal of the campaign against Stade Reims in December.

The winger has one cap for Colombia after making his international debut against Iraq last summer.

Speaking after signing, he said: "I am very honoured and privileged to be signing for Rangers.

"I have heard a lot about the history and tradition of Rangers, and I have had positive conversations with the manager who said I can help the team reach their goals this season.

"I am really excited to join up with my team-mates and hopefully exciting the fans with my style of play."

The 20-year-old Colombian becomes the third January addition for Philippe Clement following the arrivals of Fabio Silva and Mohamed Diomande.

"I am really delighted to add Oscar to our squad," the manager added.

"Our discussions have been really positive, and I believe he will be a big asset to the squad as we fight across three fronts for the remainder of this season.

"Oscar is really enthusiastic about our aims and ambitions as a team, and his skillset will provide welcome competition to our forward line."

