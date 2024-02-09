Rangers: Philippe Clement happy for Willie Collum to referee Scottish Cup tie

Philippe Clement insists he is happy for referee Willie Collum to take charge of Rangers' Scottish Cup tie against Ayr United on Saturday.

The Ibrox club asked the Scottish FA not to involve the official in their matches following the 2-1 defeat to Celtic in their Old Firm clash on December 30.

Collum was the VAR and Rangers thought the official should have asked referee Nick Walsh to review a possible Alistair Johnston handball.

It later emerged a penalty was not given because Gers striker Abdallah Sima was offside in the build-up.

But Rangers manager Clement has no issue with Collum taking charge at Ibrox as his side look to keep their treble hopes on track.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers were unhappy with Collum's VAR decision in their defeat to Celtic

"I'm happy to be honest. We can leave this story behind us," the Belgian said.

"When there's one moment I think a referee isn't neutral I would quit my job, so I'm happy we can leave the past behind.

"For me there was a fault made, it was a clear handball but I'm also not without fault. I make fault every day probably.

"I don't look at people and if they make a mistake they are dead for life or something. No, this is a new game, new situation.

"It's important not to live in the past. I don't want my players also to be living in the past about the last few weeks or months. It's about the next game and performing there.

"And if we make mistakes, you expect to get new chances to prove that you've become better. I'm in that way into life."

When asked if he would have liked to be consulted before the request was made to the SFA, Clement said "that's something for in the club and we've talked about it. That will happen in the future, yes".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers' Dujon Sterling was sent off for a rash challenge on Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie, despite the on-field referee refusing to overturn the decision after VAR advised a second look

Clement also accepted the failure to overturn Dujon Sterling's red card against Aberdeen in midweek.

"That's the thing about football, it's never black and white," he added.

"There is a grey area and it's a difficult job as a referee in that grey area. That's also one of the charms of football, although I don't feel that sometimes when it goes against you.

"Clarity is really important but there will always be a grey part. That was maybe the mistake that everybody had when VAR was coming - that the grey zone would disappear.

"That's not possible, because there are so many nuances in every action. This was a grey zone. It went against us so we need to accept it."

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...