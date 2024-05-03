Rangers' Connor Goldson out for season; John Lundstram, Borna Barisic talks on hold, says Philippe Clement

Rangers defender Connor Goldson is out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury in training.

The 31-year-old centre-back was involved in a tangle with a team-mate and required a scan that confirmed a medial ligament problem.

Vice-captain Goldson has sat out Rangers' last two matches and boss Philippe Clement will be without the services of a key player for the final four cinch Premiership fixtures and the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final against Celtic later in the month.

The Light Blues are three points behind leaders Celtic and ahead of the visit of Kilmarnock on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - Clement revealed that Goldson still wants to play a part in the run-in.

He said: "It is, of course, a blow. He has played 48 games this season.

"He has played a lot of good games, he is one of the leaders in the team and he does that role really well. And that was also one of the first things he said to me, that he wanted to be in the dressing room for the next couple of games although he cannot play, to be there for the boys and support them.

"So that is also a positive thing from his side, the commitment he has to this group and this club.

"He can help people in their motivation and calmness or whatever they need and he is part of this group.

"It is a good sign that someone wants to be there for the team but, of course, it is unlucky to lose him now.

"It has been the story of this season. Players get injuries but it is up to others to step up.

"He will be back for pre-season and he is happy about that because last year he missed almost all pre-season training, so it was quite a miracle that he played so many games and he was fit for so long. This injury was real bad luck."

Lundstram & Barisic talks on hold

Image: Borna Barisic (left) and John Lundstram (right) are out of contract in the summer

Reports in Turkey suggested midfielder John Lundstram and left-back Borna Barisic had signed pre-contracts with Trabzonspor, however Clement insists nothing is official.

The duo's deals end at Ibrox in the summer and are therefore able to discuss pre-contract moves with other clubs.

Barisic joined Rangers in 2018 while Lundstram has been at Ibrox since 2021 and impressed under Clement.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Clement said: "There is nothing official. I see these guys every day in training, after training, in the dressing room and during individual talks.

"They are totally committed to this club. The water is too deep to sign a contract here so we postpone it until the end of the season because we have four games in the next two-and-a-half weeks - so not much time to think or talk.

"As long as nothing is official and I see the right things in the training and the dressing room, players are selectable.

"The focus is on football and they will give their best for the club. They've been long-time servants here and are really hungry for titles and trophies.

"All these players are busy with winning trophies and doing the right things together. Otherwise, they would not be in the selection."

