Rangers agree deal to sign defender Clinton Nsiala from AC Milan

Rangers have agreed a deal to sign Clinton Nsiala from AC Milan on a pre-contract.

The 20-year-old French defender will become the club's third signing this summer when he joins officially on July 1.

Rangers have already signed Brazilian full-back Jefte and extended the loan of Oscar Cortes with an obligation to buy.

The Ibrox side are expected to make several additions this summer as manager Philippe Clement rebuilds the squad following Celtic's title win last season.

Nsiala joined the youth academy of Cercle Paul Bert de Brequigny aged six before making the move to Nantes as a 15-year-old.

The young defender spent two years in the youth ranks of the Ligue 1 side, impressing sufficiently to earn a move to AC Milan in 2021.

Nsiala was a regular fixture in Milan's U19s side who reached the final of the prestigious UEFA Youth League last term, starting nine of the 10 fixtures across the campaign.

He also featured in the matchday squad for several of Milan's Serie A outings last season, earning valuable experience under manager Stefano Pioli.

Rangers director of recruitment Nils Koppen said: "We are excited to add a talented young player in Clinton to the squad.

"He joins as an exciting talent who we believe can develop and take his next steps under our manager, Philippe Clement, and his staff.

"We look forward to welcoming Clinton to Glasgow as we continue to shape the squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign."

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time in England and at midnight in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.