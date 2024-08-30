Rangers transfers: Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Nedim Bajrami join Ibrox club

Rangers have signed defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo and midfielder Nedim Bajrami on deadline day.

Bajrami, 25, joins in a £3.4m deal from Italian club Sassuolo and has agreed a long-term contract.

Meanwhile, Kasanwirjo - who can play at full-back or centre-back - arrives on a season-long loan from Feyenoord, with an option to make the move permanent.

Their arrivals mean Rangers have signed 11 players this summer, following Robin Propper, Vaclav Cerny, Hamza Igamane, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron and Oscar Cortes - who rejoined on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer - while Mohamed Diomande made his loan move permanent.

Bajrami, who scored the fastest goal in European Championship history when he put Albania ahead against Italy after 23 seconds in the summer, said: "I am delighted to be joining a club the size of Rangers.

"They are a club which is known throughout the world, who have won a lot of trophies and competed in a European final in recent years.

"I have had some good conversations with the manager and I believe Rangers is the right move for me at this point in my career.

"I look forward to meeting all of my new team-mates and fans in the near future."

Kasanwirjo, 22, said: "I'm very excited to join the club and play for the fans.

"I spoke with the coach who had a good feeling, and the most important thing for me is to play and help the team as much as I can.

"Rangers is a really big and traditional club. There are a lot of memories and you need to win games. I want to win and bring the level of the team up, so it's a good step for me."

