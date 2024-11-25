Patrick Stewart: Rangers name former Manchester United chief as new CEO at Scottish Premiership club

Rangers have named Patrick Stewart as the club's new CEO.

The former Manchester United chief will take up his role on December 16 - the day after Rangers' League Cup final against Celtic.

Stewart replaces James Bisgrove who left the role in the summer for a move to Saudi.

Talks remain ongoing over a new permanent chairperson, with Malcolm Offord in the frame to permanently replace John Bennett, who stepped down for health reasons this season.

Image: Malcolm Offord is among those in the frame to become Rangers' new chairman

Stewart spent 18 years at Old Trafford - most recently as interim CEO - with the club saying that experience makes "him an excellent fit for his new role at Rangers".

The former lawyer - who also helped negotiate contracts at United and co-led on the creation of the women's team - held various roles at the Premier League club.

He had also been a member of various working groups within the FA, the Premier League and the European Club Association, and presided over a variety of international sports disputes as an arbitrator for the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Rangers' interim chairman, John Gilligan, said: "On behalf of the Board, I'm delighted to welcome Patrick to the club as CEO. Patrick comes with an excellent reputation and background, bringing extensive experience of operating at senior levels during his 20-plus years in football.

"The Board continues in discussions with several excellent candidates for the role of Chairperson and expect to make an announcement of an appointment in the coming weeks".

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News in September, Gilligan revealed he would stay on as chairman "for as long as it takes" and his key priority was to appoint a new CEO - adding it was his "dream scenario" to have someone in the role by Christmas.

'New guy with new ideas'

Image: The pressure is increasing on Rangers manager Philippe Clement

Ronald de Boer, who won four trophies in four seasons at Rangers, told Sky Sports News it could bring a much-needed change as he hopes manager Philippe Clement can weather the current storm.

"A new wind and fresh ideas, sometimes you need it. A guy like him maybe has different ideas that will get Rangers going again. They have to make changes for the benefit of the club and a new guy with new ideas can change things in a positive way," he said.

"High trees get a lot of wind and if it doesn't go well, you get criticism. Losing games and not playing particularly well is frustrating, and that's why you're under pressure as a manager. You have to accept that, and you have to turn it around. Hopefully, he can do that.

"If it doesn't go well for too long at a big club like Rangers, you have to face the fact that you could be fired."