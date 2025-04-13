Barry Ferguson: Rangers need 'more' from a manager than what he can offer, Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton say

Rangers' domestic season is over while their Europa League adventure continues, so should Barry Ferguson remain as manager next season?

The Ibrox side have won just four of their nine games in all competitions since Ferguson replaced Philippe Clement in February, but he is yet to lead them to a home victory.

Rangers lost five games in a row in Govan, a club record, before they halted that run with a goalless draw against Athletic Club in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Image: Rangers came from behind to draw at Aberdeen

Rangers followed that by coming back from two goals down to draw at Aberdeen to leave Celtic waiting a bit longer to clinch their 13th title in the last 14 seasons.

Former Gers midfielder Ferguson has made no secret of his desire to manage the side beyond the summer, but Sky Sports' Kris Boyd and Chris Sutton do not believe he can take the team any further.

"Rangers get themselves up for big games like Celtic and Europe, but their bread and butter is domestic football and it's not been good enough," said Boyd.

"Even if Barry was making changes every single week, I don't think many players could argue with it because they've not been good enough in the majority of games.

Image: Neil McCann (L) and Billy Dodds are part of Barry Ferguson's coaching team at Rangers

"To lose five games at home for Rangers is an embarrassment, especially when you take into consideration some of the teams they've lost to.

"The old habits are still there, it's getting to the stage now where there are so many players being given so many opportunities.

"There's going to be a clearout and a rebuild again in the summer, whatever happens, whoever the manager is.

"Barry's remit was to come in and take the team to the summer, obviously when you're in there you want to keep the job, I've been crystal clear and I don't think Barry Ferguson will be Rangers manager next year.

"There's going to be a huge change in the summer, and with the takeover you'd imagine they want to bring in their own people."

Health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh and Gretar Steinsson of the San Francisco 49ers were at Ibrox for Rangers' Europa League quarter-final, with the club set to be taken over by US investors.

Sutton is in agreement that Ferguson cannot be given the opportunity to continue at Rangers.

"He can't be Rangers manager. I think he's a bit of a chest beater as a manager, that's the way he seems to me," Sutton said on Sky Sports.

"It's always Rangers are really high after a victory, really low after a defeat. The club needs stability, I don't think he has the necessary experience.

Image: Ferguson led Rangers to a 3-2 win against Celtic at Parkhead

"If he wins the Europa League that would be enormous, but I still don't think they should give him the job full-time. They should go for somebody more experienced, who's been there.

"That's the type of manager he is, I've got no issue with that, but Rangers need more than that as a manager."