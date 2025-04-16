Athletic Club vs Rangers: Ianis Hagi dreaming of Gers Europa League glory amid contract uncertainty

Ianis Hagi is dreaming of Europa League glory as Rangers prepare to face Athletic Club in their quarter-final second leg on Thursday.

Despite playing more than 80 minutes of the first leg with 10 men, Rangers dug in to earn a 0-0 draw at Ibrox and are now three games away from a second European final in three years.

The Romanian international insists that his priority is to "put his body on the line" for the club amid uncertainty surrounding his future, with his contract expiring at the end of this season.

Image: Ianis Hagi joined Rangers from Genk in 2020

"I think we can all agree that publicly, Rangers are in a situation where so many things are going on behind the scenes, important things, important changes," Hagi told Sky Sports News.

"I think the right time will come, but at the moment, everybody's engaged on Thursday, especially me.

"It's such a big moment for myself to get that and finish the season on a high. I don't think right now my future is a priority for anyone, even for myself.

"My priority is to win on Thursday, get into the semi-finals, put my body on the line for this football club and see where that brings me and where that brings Rangers as well.

"I'm at this special club. I have everything around me at the highest level. I just enjoy it every day.

"You never know when this can stop. I want to feel it because I've dreamed about it, to be at a club at this level. I just take it day by day and I'm happy. We'll see where that brings me and the club.

"I'll keep the door open for European glory no matter how my future lies or at what moment it comes.

"As a football player, you dream of winning European trophies, not only domestic. Being close to winning it, having other strong seasons in Europe, you feel like you're close to it. Hopefully this season we're able to put a hand on it."

The 26-year-old missed out on Rangers' run to the Europa League final in 2022 through injury but played a key role in the group stage.

So, can they go one further this year?

Image: Hagi and Athletic Club's Nico Williams in action in the first leg at Ibrox

"Why not?" added the midfielder.

"We want to give something back to the fans and it's the only competition that we can still win, so we're fully focused on that.

"90 minutes, 120 minutes, penalty shootout, it doesn't really matter how. It's important to just get through the round and be in the semis because we all want to go back to Ibrox for another European night.

"You just have to keep a balanced mindset, but at the same time, believe in yourself and believe in the power that this football club has at this level of football, especially in this competition.

"We'll definitely bring our experience from the past seasons, but I think it's a totally different game and it's going to be a tough game next Thursday. We're looking forward to it.

"I think that season (2021/22), everybody had their own moment throughout the run. I think this season as well. Hopefully, right now, I can stay fit up until the end and end up winning it all this time.

"It's the only competition we can still win, so why not? It will be a huge opportunity, but I don't want to get too ahead of the game.

"It's still a long way until then, but we're looking forward to it."