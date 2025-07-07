Rangers: Russell Martin expects team to 'look very different' for Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos

Rangers kicked off the Russell Martin era with a friendly draw, but the new head coach expects the side to "look very different" before their first Champions League qualifier.

On-loan Bournemouth right-back Max Aarons was the only one of Rangers' five summer signings to start in Sunday's game against Club Brugge while centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez came on for the last half hour.

Joe Rothwell, Lyall Cameron and Thelo Aasgaard played no part in the 2-2 draw but were introduced to the Ibrox crowd at half-time.

Image: Max Aarons was the only one of Rangers' new signings to start against Club Brugge

Rangers start their bid to qualify for the Champions League two weeks when they host Panathinaikos in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie.

While Martin was "pleased" with their showing against the Belgian Cup winners, he admits there is work to be done ahead of his first competitive match.

Image: Emmanuel Fernandez featured in the second half of Rangers' friendly draw

"I much prefer the mentality of the team in the second half to the first half," he told Sky Sports News.

"I think we started okay, then conceded, and then the team looks a bit different, which is understandable after two weeks of work.

"The team's going to look very different in a week's time, two weeks' time, so you hope to just keep improving.

"In time, the stuff that we are instilling now will just become habit and will become second nature.

"I said to the guys that they have to think a lot at the minute and they're under big fatigue physically and mentally because there's a lot of detail to take in, a lot of new stuff.

"It will become like breathing to them, it will become instinctive, so I'm looking forward to it."

Image: Thelo Aasgaard was confirmed as Rangers' fifth signing ahead of Sunday's friendly

A number of players have been linked with a move to Ibrox this summer, including former Leicester striker Jamie Vardy and defenders Conor Coady and Nasser Djiga, but the former Southampton boss refused to be drawn on who could be next to sign.

"We have to make sure they're the right ones in terms of character and talent, you can't have one without the other at this football club," he added.

"Absolutely delighted with who we've brought in, they've definitely made us better.

"I expect us to, again, look different in a week's time to what we do today."

