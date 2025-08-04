Leanne Crichton: Rangers name Glasgow City assistant as new women's head coach to replace Jo Potter

Rangers have appointed Leanne Crichton as their new women's head coach.

The 37-year-old joins from Scottish Women's Premier League rivals Glasgow City, where she was assistant manager.

Crichton's first coaching role came at Motherwell, before returning to Glasgow City as number two to Leanne Ross last year, and is now set to manage a team on her own for the first time.

Image: Crichton (L) made over 70 appearances for Scotland

The former Scotland international - who replaces Jo Potter after her move to Crystal Palace - earned 72 caps for her country and played for the likes of Celtic, Hibs, Notts County, Motherwell and on three occasions, Glasgow City.

Rangers won the Sky Sports Cup and Scottish Cup double over the last two seasons. However, they missed out on the SWPL title on the final day of the season for the last three years.

Crichton: Second best not acceptable

Image: Leanne Crichton (L) was assistant to Leanne Ross (R) at Glasgow City

Speaking upon her appointment, Crichton said: "I would firstly like to thank the fans for the warm welcome, bringing me into the club and accepting me.

"I just ask them to come on that journey with us. We'll be an exciting team to watch, a successful team, and for me it's a huge privilege and honour to be here.

"I know that with the fans, combined with the team and quality we have, that there will be exciting things to come.

"Rangers are renowned with winning. Second best isn't acceptable here. For us, the aim and the ambition will be to deliver a successful team on the pitch and that silverware is ultimately the goal."

Rangers won the Sky Sports Cup last season after victory over league winners Hibernian

Rangers' sporting director, Kevin Thelwell, added: "Through the many conversations Donald [Gillies] and I had with Leanne during the recruitment process, her conviction, drive and vision for the club was outstanding.

"Leanne comes to Rangers with immense pedigree in the game as both a former player and emerging coach. She is well-versed in what it takes to build and sustain a winning culture, bringing excellent leadership qualities and a wealth of knowledge in the Scottish game.

"The arrival of Leanne is a continuation of the club's strategy to elevate the women's game, on and off the pitch, with more games than ever before set to be played at Ibrox this season.

"We're looking forward to getting to work with Leanne as we prepare for an important campaign ahead."

Scottish Women's Premier League champions Hibernian will kick off the defence of their title at home to Aberdeen on Sunday August 17.

Grant Scott's side saw off Rangers and Glasgow City on the final day of last season to claim top spot for the first time in 18 years.

Watch highlights as Hibernian won the SWPL title on the final day of last season at Rangers

Sixteen-time winners Glasgow City will look to go one better next time round and begin against Motherwell.

Celtic went into last season as champions but finished fourth in a disappointing campaign and face a tough start away to Hearts, who finished fifth last time out.

Sky Sports Cup and Scottish Cup champions Rangers, who are now managed by Crichton, visit Montrose in their league opener.

Newly promoted Hamilton Academical begin life back in the top flight against Partick Thistle, who are also set for a new era under David Elliot after Brian Graham left to join Falkirk's men's side as a first-team player.

