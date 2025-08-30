Bojan Miovski: Rangers sign striker from Girona as former Aberdeen player returns to Scottish Premiership

Rangers have signed striker Bojan Miovski from Girona in a deal worth up to £4.2m.

The Ibrox club will pay an initial fee of around £2.6m for the 26-year-old, with a further £1.6m in performance-based add-ons.

Miovski has signed a deal until 2029 at Ibrox as he returns to Scotland one year after his £6.8m move from Aberdeen to LaLiga.

He scored 44 goals in 98 games for the Dons, but struggled in Spain, netting just four times in 23 appearances.

Sky Sports News understands Miovski could make his Rangers debut at Ibrox on Sunday as his new side face Celtic in the first Old Firm clash of the season, live on Sky Sports.

The arrival of Miovski at Rangers comes just one day after forward Hamza Igamane left the club in a £10.4m move to Lille.

A total of 11 new players have joined Rangers this summer, plus Oscar Cortes' loan was made into a permanent transfer, as Russell Martin bids to revamp the squad.

However, Rangers have won just three games under their new head coach, making this the worst start to a tenure for a permanent boss at the club.

Defeat against Celtic on Sunday would see Rangers fall nine points behind their rivals after just four league games.

Miovski 'honoured' to make Rangers move

Image: Bojan Miovski scored 44 times during his spell at Aberdeen

Speaking after signing for Rangers, he said: "I am really excited to join Rangers and take the next step in my career. This is a massive club with an incredible history, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to be part of it.

"The moment I heard of the interest, I knew this was where I wanted to be. I can't wait to get started, meet my new team-mates, and play in front of the fans."

Head coach Russell Martin added: "We're delighted to bring Bojan to Rangers. His movement, intelligence, and ability to score goals make him a real asset and he will further strengthen our attacking options.

"He knows all about the Scottish Premiership, and has a strong track record of performing and contributing in the league so I am excited to welcome him to our squad."

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell said: "Bojan is a player we've tracked closely, and we're thrilled to have secured his signature. He's proven himself as a consistent goal scorer and brings a level of quality that aligns perfectly with our ambitions.

"The knowledge he already has of the Scottish Premiership is a huge advantage, and I look forward to seeing what he can achieve here at Rangers."