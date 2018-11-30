Glasgow man, 44, charged over incident at Aberdeen vs Rangers game

A bottle landed in the south stand at the Pittodrie stadium

Police Scotland have confirmed a 44-year-old man from Glasgow has been charged in relation to an incident that occurred at the Aberdeen vs Rangers game on August 5.

A report was received of a glass bottle landing in the home section of the South Stand at Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium shortly before the end of the match.

Police Scotland released a statement that said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 44-year-old man from the Glasgow area has been charged in relation to an alleged culpable and reckless conduct incident which was reported to have occurred at Pittodrie Football Stadium in Aberdeen during the match between Aberdeen Football Club and Rangers Football Club on Sunday August 5, 2018.



"The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date."

Following the incident police appealed for information released images of a man "who officers believe may be able to assist with our investigation".

Investigating Officer PC Connor McKeen, of the Divisional Alcohol Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), said: "Whilst no-one was injured, this reckless behaviour could have resulted in serious injury.

"Police Scotland is committed to ensuring spectators at football matches are kept safe and that the individuals responsible for anti-social behaviour are held to account.

"I would appeal to anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any knowledge of this incident to come forward and contact the police."