Allan Russell: Aberdeen appoint England striker coach to coaching staff

Aberdeen have agreed terms with England coach Allan Russell to join Stephen Glass and Scott Brown as part of their new management team.

The former professional footballer, who played for a number of clubs during his career including Hamilton, St Mirren and Kilmarnock, has become a striker and attacking specialist since retiring.

The 40-year-old will combine his role with the Dons as assistant first team coach with his position at the FA which saw him work with England at the 2018 World Cup as they progressed to the semi-finals in Russia.

"This is a significant appointment for the Club and Allan's expertise will be hugely beneficial for both myself, the staff and the players," Glass told the club's website.

Russell himself is also looking forward to take in the new role at Pittodrie.

"I am delighted to be joining Aberdeen Football Club at such an exciting time," he said.

"I look forward to working with Stephen, Scott and the rest of the coaching staff and players to move the Club to the next level."