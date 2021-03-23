Aberdeen appoint Stephen Glass as new manager with Scott Brown favourite to be named assistant

Former Aberdeen midfielder Stephen Glass has returned to the club as their new manager, with Celtic captain Scott Brown favourite to be named as his assistant.

Glass, who also played for Hibernian and Newcastle, leaves his role as head coach of Atlanta United's reserve side in the US to return to Scotland.

Speaking to Aberdeen's website, the 44-year-old said: "It is a real honour to be named Aberdeen manager. Since my retirement from playing, I have been focussed on becoming the best coach I can be with the aim of being in a position to secure an opportunity such as this.

"Having worked with a number of esteemed managers and coaches in the game, my football education has been extensive and my time with Atlanta United 2 has afforded me the chance to develop some exciting young players and hone my coaching skills.

"From the initial conversations I have had with the chairman and the board this week, I am hugely excited about the plans that are being put in place for next season. Dons fans can be assured by my drive for Aberdeen to compete fiercely and to win."

Aberdeen had been searching for a new coaching team since manager Derek McInnes and his assistant Tony Docherty left the club earlier this month.

0:33 Speaking in February, Celtic captain Scott Brown said the time was not right for him to become a player-coach at the club

Glass is still in America, but could be in charge for the remaining five games of Aberdeen's league season and the Scottish Cup, assuming he arrives in Scotland in time to complete a quarantine period.

He was understood to have been earmarked for a return to Aberdeen - where he played in the 1990s - in some capacity ever since they agreed their strategic partnership with Atlanta.

The MLS side's president, Darren Eales, also sits on Aberdeen's board, while the Scottish club's chairman, Dave Cormack, is based in Atlanta.

Cormack told Aberdeen's website: "During our recruitment process, our football strategy, philosophy and the key attributes we desire in a new manager led us to shortlisting and interviewing a number of emerging, highly talented, driven and ambitious coaches.

🟥BREAKING: Aberdeen appoint Glass



Stephen Glass has been appointed as the new manager at Pittodrie!



Will Celtic captain Scott Brown join him at the Dons?👇 pic.twitter.com/O0GOLfZ8OY — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 23, 2021

"Stephen was the outstanding candidate for the role. He is a bright, young, emerging manager who has all the attributes we are looking for to take this club forward.

"His winning mentality, having been mentored in the 'Aberdeen Way' from an early age by the likes of Teddy Scott, Alex Smith and Willie Miller, and desire to embrace the club's strategy, were key factors in our decision.

"He is committed to an exciting, attacking style of football and maximising our player budget so we can get the best out of, and right balance between, experienced players and, crucially, developing and playing young first-team players."

Should Glass be joined at Pittodrie by Brown, who he played with at Hibernian, it would end the midfielder's trophy-laden, 14-year spell with Celtic.

Image: Stephen Glass (left) and Scott Brown (right) celebrate during their time together at Hibernian

He has won 10 Scottish Premiership titles, six Scottish Cups and six Scottish League Cups at Parkhead since arriving from Hibs in 2007.

Last week, Celtic interim manager John Kennedy said Brown - whose contract expires at the end of the season - would decide on his future once the campaign is over.

In February, Brown, 35, dismissed the idea of moving into coaching in the near future, saying: "I am still too young for that."

Aberdeen are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership, seven points behind third-placed Hibernian.

'Glass appointment not a surprise'

Sky Sports News reporter Charles Paterson

"This is not a surprise. Derek McInnes left Aberdeen two weeks ago but Stephen Glass' name had been mentioned to me even before McInnes had departed. McInnes was set to probably leave in the summer but that was accelerated by Aberdeen's poor results.

Image: Derek McInnes left Aberdeen earlier this month

"Atlanta United and Aberdeen have got a strategic partnership and Dave Cormack, the Aberdeen chairman, is based in Atlanta. He knows Glass very well indeed.

"In Aberdeen, the rumours have been rife for months - that Stephen Glass could be returning to the club that he played for in the 1990s. He won the League Cup with them as a player. This is a homecoming for Glass, and I'm told that he was the outstanding candidate for the job from the moment it was clear McInnes would be leaving.

"Scott Brown wants to get into coaching. He's done coaching badges, he's been involved with the youth teams at Celtic.

"Glass and Brown played together at Hibernian at the start of Brown's career. Nothing has been confirmed but Brown has been tipped to join Glass ever since the news broke that McInnes was leaving Aberdeen.

"Given the uncertainty at Celtic about who's going to be the new head coach and if there's going to be a restructure, it would make sense for Brown to want to make a decision on his own future.

"He is the favourite to join Glass on the coaching staff - and perhaps play - at Pittodrie."