Aberdeen sack manager Stephen Glass following Scottish Cup exit

Aberdeen have sacked manager Stephen Glass following their exit from the Scottish Cup at the hands of Motherwell.

Aberdeen surrendered a lead at Fir Park to slip to their fourth defeat in five matches.

Glass had been in charge at Pittodrie for 11 months after replacing Derek McInnes in March 2021.

Aberdeen are ninth in the Scottish Premiership.

An Aberdeen statement read: "Stephen has left the Dons with immediate effect alongside coaches Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo.

"The club would like to thank Stephen, Allan and Henry for their efforts and wish them the best in their future careers.

"The process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately and a further update regarding the club's interim coaching team will be communicated shortly."

Aberdeen are at home to bottom side St Johnstone on Tuesday before travelling to Fir Park again next weekend to play Motherwell in a league encounter.

