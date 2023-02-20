Incoming chief executive Alan Burrows will lead the search for Aberdeen's next manager; Jim Goodwin was sacked last month after a run of poor results; the club sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen: Dave Cormack to have heart surgery with Alan Burrows to lead manager search

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is to undergo a triple heart bypass with incoming chief executive Alan Burrows to lead the search for a new manager.

The Dons said in a statement that the United States-based entrepreneur underwent tests earlier this month, on his return to America after a spell in Scotland, that showed he required open heart surgery.

The club said Cormack "will need a period of time to recuperate, after which the prognosis is that he will make a full recovery".

Cormack said: "Having struggled with high cholesterol, I had a heart calcium test performed.

"Having no symptoms, it was a real shock to find out I had three significant blockages in my arteries. I am thankful that this was caught in time, and I'll undergo triple heart bypass surgery this week."

Cormack recently stressed the club would take their time with the process of finding a new boss and carry out due diligence before any serious talks with candidates, after sacking both Stephen Glass and Jim Goodwin in the past 12 months.

Image: Alan Burrows is Aberdeen's new CEO

Incoming chief executive Burrows will be involved in the process after he completes his move from Motherwell on February 27.

Cormack continued: "With Alan Burrows coming on board in a week's time as chief executive and with the support of my fellow directors, I'll be able to take the time I need to rest and recover.

"Alan will pick up the early work done so far on appointing a new manager and lead the process on behalf of the board.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank fellow Dons fans for their incredible support home and away and to reaffirm my commitment to the club we all love."

Could Aberdeen still clinch European football?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Kris Boyd analyses Motherwell and Aberdeen's search for new managers, whether or not the Fir Park side can stay up, and if the Dons could still seal European football

The Dons are seventh in the Scottish Premiership - three points off the top six and five behind fourth-placed Hibernian - as they chase European football for next season.

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd believes despite the search for a new manager and a poor run of results that saw the club drop from third to seventh since Christmas, Aberdeen could still finish in the top four.

"European football is realistic for them," he said. "They are just three points off Livingston, although they've played a game more.

"I think Aberdeen will look to pick up a lot of points at home this season and if they can pick up points here and there on the road, that gap is nothing.

"Their form hasn't been great but it can change so quickly - look at Hibs where you felt as if their coaching staff were under pressure, but two wins and a draw later things look very different.

"For that last European spot, St Mirren, Hibs, Aberdeen and Livingston are in the race and it'll go all the way."

​​​​​​Who do the fans want in charge?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Motherwell fan Derek Watson and Aberdeen supporter Glen Schreuder discuss their clubs' searches for new managers and aims for the season

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Aberdeen fan Glen Schreuder said:

"I think in the long run we'd be looking for someone else to take permanent charge.

"But the consensus right now among the fans is that Barry (Robson) is in place until the end of the season, and there isn't significant pressure on that to change right now, as long as results don't deteriorate too much.

"I think without that Aberdeen fans will be happy at the moment."

