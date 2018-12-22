Steven Naismith wants Hearts loan from Norwich to be permanent

Steven Naismith wants to make his loan move from Norwich to Hearts a permanent fixture next summer.

The 32-year-old Scotland forward joined the Scottish Premiership side on a season-long loan and joked he would be "raging" if manager Craig Levein did not want him to stay on next term.

Naismith. who can leave on a Bosman at the end of the season with his Norwich deal set to expire, has scored 11 goals in 18 appearances for Hearts this term.

And he said: "I'm open to anything at this moment in time. I just need to know I'm making the right choice and not look back in 10 years' time, wishing that I had done something or not.

"I'd be raging if the manager (Craig Levein) didn't want me to stay. He thinks I can do a lot at Hearts and the club would do what they can to get me to stay on.

Steven Naismith is an important part of the Scotland setup.

"It's pleasing to hear that; really good. I've loved every minute of it. The routine is perfect for me and it works."

The experienced Naismith started his career at Kilmarnock before spending five years with Rangers and then signing for David Moyes at Everton, where he made more than 100 Premier League appearances.