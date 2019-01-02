Hearts great Freddie Glidden dies aged 91

Hearts great Freddie Glidden (left) alongside former manager Robbie Neilson

Hearts have announced the death of their former Scottish Cup-winning captain Freddie Glidden at the age of 91.

Glidden led Hearts to victory over Celtic in 1956 and he was also a league championship winner in 1958.

A Hearts statement read: "It is with great sadness that we have to report the death of a distinguished member of the club's Hall of Fame: our redoubtable former centre-half, Freddie Glidden.

"Freddie emerged as a powerful and intelligent defender and was a star performer throughout the fifties.

"He helped Hearts to win the Scottish League Cup in both October 1954 and October 1958, and he was a member of the squad that won the League Championship in record style in 1957-58.

"His greatest moment, however, came in April 1956 when he captained the team to victory over Celtic in the Scottish Cup Final.

"Freddie played in Hearts' first European matches (against Standard Liege) and was four times a reserve for Scotland, prior to joining Dumbarton in March 1959.

"Freddie Glidden was a notable figure in Hearts' history and our sincere condolences are extended to his family and friends."