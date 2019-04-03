Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu has yellow card for diving rescinded

Uche Ikpeazu's yellow card for diving has been reversed on appeal

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu has had a yellow card for diving rescinded by the Scottish Football Association.

The 24-year-old was booked by referee John Beaton during Saturday's 2-1 Scottish Premiership win over Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

Television replays showed there was contact between Ikpeazu and Dons goalkeeper John Lewis, prompting an appeal from Hearts.

The Scottish FA announced on its website that the appeal for a wrongful caution has been upheld and the booking overturned.

Uche, who claimed the winning goal against Aberdeen, was later carried off on a stretcher with a head injury and will miss Wednesday's game at Rangers.