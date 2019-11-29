Hearts no closer to appointing Craig Levein successor

Craig Levein was sacked by Hearts last month

Sky Sports News understands Hearts will not appoint a new manager to replace Craig Levein until next week at the earliest.

The search for a successor to Levein - who was sacked on Halloween - will move into a second month, despite the club interviewing a number of candidates in November as they search for a new manager as well as a sporting director.

Hearts owner Ann Budge recently met with former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel, while Steve Cotterill, Neil McCann, Alan Irvine, Stuart McCall have also spoken to the club.

Alan Irvine has spoken to Hearts about the vacant managerial position

Austin MacPhee will take charge of Hearts for Sunday's trip to Ibrox to face Rangers, and on Friday he reasserted his desire to stay on at Tynecastle.

"I have said from day one that Hearts is a fantastic club," the interim Hearts boss said.

Austin MacPhee has made no secret of his desire to remain at Hearts

"It's one I want to help going forward and Mrs Budge will make the decision as to where, if anywhere, I best fit in.

"I am preparing the team well for Sunday and the team putting on a good performance at Ibrox is obviously a key task I have been asked to do."

Levein was removed from both his managerial role and his position as Director of Football, but remains on the club payroll, and has been seen at reserve team matches as he continues to work for the club behind the scenes in a "backroom and youth development role".