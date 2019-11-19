Alan Irvine on Hearts’ shortlist to replace Craig Levein as manager

Alan Irvine is on Hearts’ shortlist to replace Craig Levein

Former West Brom boss Alan Irvine is on Hearts’ shortlist to replace Craig Levein as manager at Tynecastle.

Sky Sports News understands the former Everton assistant manager has held preliminary talks with the Edinburgh club.

Irvine, who also had a spell as manager at Sheffield Wednesday, has been out of work since leaving West Ham where he served as assistant manager to David Moyes.

0:42 Hearts forward Steven Naismith has backed the club's decision not to rush into appointing a new manager following Craig Levein's departure Hearts forward Steven Naismith has backed the club's decision not to rush into appointing a new manager following Craig Levein's departure

Levein was sacked as Hearts boss at the end of October and will remain at the club until the end of the season when his contract ends, working to "develop and improve the structure of the backroom and youth operations", but will not return to his director of football role.

Hearts began interviewing for the vacant manager's position last week and set that as a priority over finding a new sporting director.

Levein with current caretaker manager Austin MacPhee

It is believed caretaker manager Austin MacPhee would be interested in either role, while Sky Sports News understands former Bristol City and Birmingham manager Steve Cotterill has also spoken with the club.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is Hearts' number one choice for the manager's job, while former Dundee manager Neil McCann, who won the Scottish Cup at Hearts, has already expressed his interest in the managerial vacancy in Gorgie.