Hearts boss Robbie Neilson banned for three games following Rangers dismissal

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson will be banned from the dugout for his side's next three fixtures after accepting a misconduct charge from the SFA.

Neilson received two bookings as Hearts drew against Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Saturday.

The charge carries a one-match ban, but Neilson will miss a further two due to a suspended ban from last season, meaning he will be in the stands for cinch Premiership fixtures against Dundee, St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

The 41-year-old received his first booking after calling for Rangers' Juninho Bacuna to be sent off following a clash with Stephen Kingsley.

He then appeared to sarcastically applaud referee Don Robertson and was promptly shown a second yellow and sent off.

Speaking after the match, Neilson said: "I am more disappointed at the fourth official because the boy (Bacuna) has grabbed Stephen Kingsley by the throat right in front of him. That is a red card.

"So I complained about that and complained again and got a second one. But when you come to these places you are not going to get the decisions."

Hearts are second in the Scottish Premiership after nine games played and face Dundee at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Image: Neilson (left) was sent off against Rangers while McPake saw red after Dundee's win over Aberdeen

Dundee boss James McPake was also charged by the SFA after being shown a straight red card towards the end of his team's 2-1 victory over Aberdeen after appearing to throw the ball back into his dugout when Dons left-back Jack MacKenzie was looking to take a quick throw-in.

There is no fixed suspension for the Dundee boss, who faces a hearing on November 4 having already served a ban for misconduct this season.