Liam Boyce: Hearts striker set to miss rest of Scottish Premiership season

Hearts are set to be without Liam Boyce for the rest of the season after the striker suffered a cruciate injury during Sunday's 3-2 win over St Johnstone.

The Northern Irishman - who scored before going down in considerable pain in the first half at Tynecastle - was stretchered off due to the injury.

Summer signing Lawrence Shankland will now lead the line for Hearts in place of Boyce, who was the club's top goalscorer last season with 16 goals across all competitions.

However, with the Jambos also losing Kye Rowles due to a metatarsal injury and Nathaniel Atkinson, head coach Robbie Neilson is expected to make further additions to his squad before the transfer window shuts.

"We know we need to get a couple in," Neilson said after the win over St Johnstone.

"He's [Liam Boyce] a massive player for us, not just his goalscoring but his link-up play and bringing the ball into play he's a top, top player.

"We've always had a plan to bring in a couple more but injuries to these guys, depending on the scans coming back, might alter that and we might be more aggressive, but we'll deal with it as it comes."

