Hearts: Scottish Premiership 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Hearts kick off their 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season at St Johnstone on Saturday August 5.

Steven Naismith's hopes on building on last season's fourth-placed finish have been boosted by a favourable opening set of fixtures.

The Jambos face St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Dundee, Motherwell, Aberdeen, St Mirren and Ross County in their first seven games before a gruelling October schedule.

Hearts travel to Tynecastle for the first Edinburgh derby on October 7 before the visit of champions Celtic on October 21 and a trip to Rangers on October 28.

Hibernian host the second Edinburgh derby on December 27 - live on Sky Sports - with Hearts hosting the third instalment on February 28.

Hearts will need to navigate two qualifying rounds to reach the Europa Conference League, with a trip to Dundee (August 26) following their play-off first-leg, should they progress through the third round and a home clash against Motherwell (September 2) after their second-leg tie.

Hearts' domestic campaign pauses after their January 2 away fixture at Livingston, with their season resuming with the visit of Aberdeen on January 27.

Their first post-split assignment will take place on April 27, with the Scottish Premiership regular season concluding on the weekend of May 18-19.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

5: St Johnstone (a)

12: Kilmarnock (h)

26: Dundee (a)

September

2: Motherwell (h)

16: Aberdeen (h)

23: St. Mirren (a)

20: Ross County (a)

October

7: Hibernian (h)

21: Celtic (h)

28: Rangers (a)

November

1: Livingston (h)

4: Dundee (h)

11: Motherwell (a)

25: St Johnstone (h)

December

2: Kilmarnock (a)

6: Rangers (h)

9: Aberdeen (a)

16: Celtic (a)

23: St Mirren (h)

27: Hibernian (a) - live on Sky Sports - kick-off 8pm

30: Ross county (h)

January

2: Livingston (a)

27: Aberdeen (h)

February

3: Dundee (a)

7: St. Johnstone (a)

17: Motherwell (h)

24: Rangers (a)

28: Hibernian (h)

March

2: Celtic (h)

16: Ross County (a)

30: Kilmarnock (h)

April

6: St Mirren (a)

13: Livingston (h)

Post-split dates

April 27

May 4

May 11

May 15

May 18 or 19

The Scottish Premiership season begins on the weekend of August 5/6, with the winter break starting from January 3 until January 19, 2024.

The first round of post-split fixtures takes place on April 13/14, while the regular season ends on May 18/19.

The Premiership play-off final, played over two legs live on Sky Sports, will bring the campaign to an end on May 23 and 26.

The Championship, League One and League Two seasons also begin on August 5, with those campaigns ending across the weekend of May 3/4.

The Viaplay League Cup final will be held on December 17 while the date for the Scottish Cup final is yet to be confirmed.

The Europa League final will be played on May 22 in Dublin, the Europa Conference League final will be on May 29 in Athens and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 1 at Wembley.

