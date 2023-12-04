Hearts' Steven Naismith named Scottish Premiership manager of month for November

Hearts boss Steven Naismith has been named the Scottish Premiership manager of the month for November.

The 37-year-old picked up the award for the first time, having been named head coach in September following the club's exit from Europe - replacing Frankie McAvoy who dropped down to number two.

It was a tough start to the season for Hearts - who didn't win a league game in October - however, Naismith is the only manager to have achieved a 100 per cent win record in November.

Hearts are now third in the Scottish Premiership, a point clear of St Mirren with a game in hand, ahead of Wednesday's game against Rangers at Tynecastle Park - live on Sky Sports.

The Jambos enjoyed wins over Livingston, Motherwell and St Johnstone last month before continuing that run at Kilmarnock, making it four consecutive Premiership wins for the first time since 2018.

"It probably gives the understanding that we're on the right path," said Naismith.

"We've had a tricky start to the season in terms of balancing European football, coming back into the league and the demands of the club but to find a bit of consistency is good.

"The award is probably a bit of recognition for everyone at the club. There are so many people behind the scenes day to day that probably don't get appreciated by everyone but internally we really appreciate it.

"Even at the times we haven't been getting the results, it's small margins. In a lot of the games we've done a lot of good stuff and maybe one aspect has let us down, it's about bringing it all together and probably having a focus on all the individual parts for each player.

"All that hard work and consistency that we put in earlier on is starting to show.

"It's modern day management, the need for instant success is there and if it's not then it's not good enough.

"Internally we've been very comfortable with it all, we've been in the game long enough to understand you need to get something that has longevity.

"It takes time and people make mistakes, the important thing is you learn from them and you get good results."

Victory on Wednesday night would move the Jambos to within five points of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

After a 2-1 defeat in the league at Ibrox and a 3-1 loss in the Viaplay Cup semi-final, Naismith is expecting better from his side.

"It'll be a tough game. Since the new manager has come in they've turned a corner in terms of their mindset," the former Ibrox striker added.

"It's going to take time but their consistency of getting results, even in the draws as they're picking up points, that's a change from earlier in the season.

"We've had two opportunities to play them recently, we understand how they play and what they try and do in the games and that they're a real threat.

"Being at home we want to properly put in a performance that's more threatening than the one in the semi-final."

