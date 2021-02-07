Tommy Wright: Former St Johnstone manager emerges as favourite for vacant Kilmarnock job

Kilmarnock are close to naming a successor to Alex Dyer; ex-St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright is favourite; Wright has been out of work since leaving the Saints last summer

Sunday 7 February 2021 20:30, UK

SNS Tommy Wright
Image: Tommy Wright could be set for a return to management with Kilmarnock

Tommy Wright has emerged as the favourite to be named the next Kilmarnock manager.

The former St Johnstone manager has held talks with the club over the weekend, and an agreement for Wright to succeed Alex Dyer is believed to be close.

preview image 1:45
Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Kilmarnock

Wright left St Johnstone last summer after seven seasons at McDiarmid Park, having led the Perthshire side to their first major trophy in their history in the shape of the Scottish Cup in 2014.

Meanwhile, Dyer was sacked by Kilmarnock on January 30 following a run of just two wins in 11 games.

Head of Football Operations James Fowler has been in interim charge since then, and suggested on Saturday that Kilmarnock could make an official appointment as soon as Monday.

Alex Dyer believes his position is not under threat at Kilmarnock despite the club suffering a fifth consecutive defeat
Image: Kilmarnock have been managerless since Alex Dyer left his position on January 30

Fowler, speaking after Kilmarnock lost 2-0 to St Mirren on Saturday, said: "Since Alex [Dyer] has left these things take time to get the interviews carried out and then try and get a deal agreed.

"Interviews have taken place and we are speaking to the candidates to get things moving. We will hopefully have someone in by the time of the Motherwell game. Ideally we would like to have someone in by Monday to take training."

Also See:

Trending

Dyer's successor will inherit a Kilmarnock side who are just one point ahead of 11th placed Ross County, and just four points ahead of bottom club Hamilton who drew 1-1 with Rangers on Sunday.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Ocean Rescue